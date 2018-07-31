News 9, News On 6 To Host Live GOP Gubernatorial Runoff Debate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9, News On 6 To Host Live GOP Gubernatorial Runoff Debate

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Griffin Communications announced today News 9 and News On 6 will host a live gubernatorial runoff debate between Mick Cornett and Kevin Stitt as Oklahomans prepare to head to the polls to choose the Republican candidate who will run against Democrat Drew Edmondson in November.

The debate will be carried live on News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7. Additionally, the debate will be streamed live on News9.com, NewsOn6.com and the station Facebook pages.
 
“As Oklahoma’s only locally-owned television stations, we feel that it was our responsibility to help Oklahomans know where the candidates stand on the issues that are going to impact our state for years to come,” said Rob Krier, Griffin Communications Vice President and COO. 

