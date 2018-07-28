Persons Of Interest In Noble Double-Shooting Located

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents want to question Bo Mullican, 24, and Rebeca Kocher in connection to the shooting in Noble that left two men injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two people wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Noble have been located.

According to OSBI, 24-year-old Bo Mullican and Rebecca Kocher were wanted for questions after two men were shot at a duplex in the 1100 block of North 5th Street in Noble.

Kocher’s mother, Jennifer, said her daughter lived in the duplex and that Mullican was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. She feared Mullican became angry when the two men came to help her daughter.

Mullican is the alleged gunman in the case.

The OSBI said one victim was treated and released at a Norman hospital and the other victim was sent into surgery at OU Medical Center.

At this time, details surrounding the location of Kocher and Mullican have not been released.

