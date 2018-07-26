Officer Injured After Driver Rear-Ends Patrol Car In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officer Injured After Driver Rear-Ends Patrol Car In SW OKC

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An officer was injured in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City, Thursday night. 

According to officials, the officer was sitting at a red light near southwest 89th Street and south Pennsylvania Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when a silver truck rear-ended the patrol car.

The driver of the truck was arrested after being given a field sobriety test. The outcome of the test is unknown. 

No names have been released. 

