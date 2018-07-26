Missing OKC Pilot's Son Ready For Mission

The man accused of driving a vehicle which fatally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday has been arrested, Moore police said.More >>
The man accused of driving a vehicle which fatally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday has been arrested, Moore police said.More >>
The former OU vice president of university community used a state vehicle for personal use, according to an internal audit by the university.More >>
The former OU vice president of university community used a state vehicle for personal use, according to an internal audit by the university.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.