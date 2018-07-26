Missing OKC Pilot's Son Ready For Mission - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Missing OKC Pilot's Son Ready For Mission

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
Jake Kinsinger never thought he'd become a sailor, but now, it's not only his lifestyle, it’s his life's mission. Jake Kinsinger never thought he'd become a sailor, but now, it's not only his lifestyle, it’s his life's mission.
Jake’s dad Bill disappeared back in January while flying over the Gulf of Mexico. Jake’s dad Bill disappeared back in January while flying over the Gulf of Mexico.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's been seven months since an Oklahoma pilot disappeared while flying over the Gulf of Mexico.

Now, his son is prepared to embark on a trip to find his father.

Jake Kinsinger never thought he'd become a sailor, but now, it's not only his lifestyle, it’s his life's mission.

Jake has moved to Florida, completed sailing school and bought a boat.

He lives aboard, fileting fish in the morning and sailing at night.

“People ask me that a lot. They say, ‘Oh isn't it cool that you live on a sailboat?’ I'm like ‘no. Yes, it's mine, but think about the circumstances,’” Jake said.

Jake’s dad Bill disappeared back in January while flying over the Gulf of Mexico.

Since that day, it's been Jake's mission to find out what happened to his dad.

Read Also: Son Of Missing OKC Pilot Begins His Own Search

“I'm moving in the right direction. It seems almost unreal that this plan is unfolding,” Jake said.

Jake's received over $37,000 worth of community donations over the past seven months in support of his mission.

Along with the boat, Jake has a crew and sonar equipment lined up to set sail in the fall once hurricane season passes.

“My family needs closure. We don't have a headstone we can go pray to, and that’s hard,” Jake said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.