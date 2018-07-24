OKC Animal Welfare: Adoptions, Volunteers And Donations Needed

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says its shelter is over capacity and is asking for the public’s help.

Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says currently there are more than 650 animals in the shelter.

“We reached our longtime goal last year of saving the lives of at least 75 percent of the animals in our care – in fact, we reached 80 percent for the first time ever,” said Gary. “But if we can’t reduce overcrowding in the shelter this summer, euthanasia of healthy and adoptable animals is inevitable. We need help.”

And the best way to help – adopt.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The shelter is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street and is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

Animal Welfare says if adoption is not an option for you the other ways you can help include:

Foster Care

Volunteering

Donations

For more details visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.