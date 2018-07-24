OKC Animal Welfare: Adoptions, Volunteers And Donations Needed

The Trump Administration is expected to announce a $12 billion emergency aid package to help farmers affected by tariffs on their crops, CBS News confirmed Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the assistance that will be extended.More >>
The Trump Administration is expected to announce a $12 billion emergency aid package to help farmers affected by tariffs on their crops, CBS News confirmed Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the assistance that will be extended.More >>
An inmate has died while in custody at the Oklahoma County jail, the sheriff's office confirmed.More >>
An inmate has died while in custody at the Oklahoma County jail, the sheriff's office confirmed.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.