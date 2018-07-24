OKC Animal Welfare: Adoptions, Volunteers And Donations Needed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Animal Welfare: Adoptions, Volunteers And Donations Needed

Posted: Updated:
[file] [file]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says its shelter is over capacity and is asking for the public’s help.

Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says currently there are more than 650 animals in the shelter.

“We reached our longtime goal last year of saving the lives of at least 75 percent of the animals in our care – in fact, we reached 80 percent for the first time ever,” said Gary. “But if we can’t reduce overcrowding in the shelter this summer, euthanasia of healthy and adoptable animals is inevitable. We need help.”

And the best way to help – adopt.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The shelter is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street and is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

Animal Welfare says if adoption is not an option for you the other ways you can help include:

  • Foster Care
  • Volunteering
  • Donations

For more details visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 405-297-3100.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.