Dog Dock Diving Facility Opens In Broken Arrow

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow's K9 Manners & More held a grand opening Sunday for its new dog dock diving facility, The Black Pearl.  You may have seen the water events on TV; now you and your pet can take part in the fun.

Dogs compete in jumping off a wooden dock into a large pool, judged for distance and height.  Owners throw the dog's favorite toy into the water and watch them go.

But Sunday was just a fun day at the diving dock.  Dogs from German Shepherds to Papillons took turns getting used to entering the water on a ramp or jumping off the dock.

The Black Pearl is the new venture for the folks at K9 Manners & More at 1000 East Memphis.  Mary Green and crew were in the water to encourage new swimmers and experienced jumpers.

The facility also has an agility course and offers a range of training for animals and their owners.

They will be holding their first competition in August, Green said.

Dog lovers attending the event also brought donations to Broken Arrow Neighbors.

