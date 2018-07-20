White Water Bay Calls Salmonella Rumors False

White Water Bay representatives are calling claims that a case of salmonella was contracted in their park "a vicious rumor."

Water park staff issued a statement earlier this week in response to the allegations.The claim can be traced back a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

White Water Bay took to Facebook to address the rumors that alleged at least 3 cases of salmonella could be traced back to the park.

No evidence was provided and again White Water Staff are calling the claims 100% percent untrue.

Their statement additionally read their water safety standards meet or exceed requirements. They also emphasize that guest and employee safety is a top priority.