White Water Bay Calls Salmonella Rumors False

NEWS

White Water Bay Calls Salmonella Rumors False

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

White Water Bay representatives are calling claims that a case of salmonella was contracted in their park "a vicious rumor." 

Water park staff issued a statement earlier this week in response to the allegations.The claim can be traced back a Facebook post that has since been deleted. 

White Water Bay took to Facebook to address the rumors that alleged at least 3 cases of salmonella could be traced back to the park. 

No evidence was provided and again White Water Staff are calling the claims 100% percent untrue.

Their statement additionally read their water safety standards meet or exceed requirements. They also emphasize that guest and employee safety is a top priority.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
