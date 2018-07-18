OHP Shuts Down Turner Turnpike Near Stroud After Fatal Accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Stroud.

Troopers said the crash occurred along the Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 around 12:45 a.m. Both eastbound lanes and the westbound lane is blocked.

Creek: Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 OHP Troopers are investigating a fatality collision. Both eastbound lanes and the inside westbound lane is blocked. Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the cash lane to bypass the crash. Be prepared for delays as traffic increases. pic.twitter.com/zhPjehVw0w — Kera Philippi (@OHPLTKera) July 18, 2018

OHP said eastbound drivers will be diverted through the toll booth lanes.

Horrible accident on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud. OHP says a semi and construction vehicle collided in a construction zone and a passenger in the construction vehicle was killed. Both drivers are in the hospital. @NewsOn6 @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/kmTkcypnam — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 18, 2018

Authorities said anyone traveling in the area should be aware the westbound lane of the toll road will remain closed until approximately 7:00 a.m.