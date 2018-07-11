Driver Loses Control And Slams Into Oklahoma City Gym

A motorist barely escaped disaster Wednesday afternoon, when he crashed his car through the front window of OKC PT Personal Training on Northwest 50th and Portland.

Gym Owner Robert Brody says it was a complete accident. One of his members was pulling up to park in front of the gym, when something went wrong.

“I think he just missed the brake,” he said. Mark Erickson is also a gym member who pulled up just after it happened.

“Absolutely, we’re all human, and there’s always human error, and it’s no big deal, because we’re all that way,” he said.

Erickson didn’t let the commotion or the mess keep him from getting a good half hour of cardio in on a stationary bike. Erickson became quite the celebrity in the News 9 Newsroom, as Jim Gardner and Sky News 9 recorded aerials of the scene, which also showed Erickson plugging away on that stationary bike.

“Oh well that’s great,” he said. “Send in a dollar, a dollar a person would be great,” he said with a laugh Wednesday afternoon.