Driver Loses Control And Slams Into Oklahoma City Gym - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Driver Loses Control And Slams Into Oklahoma City Gym

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A motorist barely escaped disaster Wednesday afternoon, when he crashed his car through the front window of OKC PT Personal Training on Northwest 50th and Portland.

Read Related: Car Drives Through Glass Of NW OKC Business 

Gym Owner Robert Brody says it was a complete accident. One of his members was pulling up to park in front of the gym, when something went wrong. 

“I think he just missed the brake,” he said.  Mark Erickson is also a gym member who pulled up just after it happened.

“Absolutely, we’re all human, and there’s always human error, and it’s no big deal, because we’re all that way,” he said. 

Erickson didn’t let the commotion or the mess keep him from getting a good half hour of cardio in on a stationary bike. Erickson became quite the celebrity in the News 9 Newsroom, as Jim Gardner and Sky News 9 recorded aerials of the scene, which also showed Erickson plugging away on that stationary bike. 

“Oh well that’s great,” he said.  “Send in a dollar, a dollar a person would be great,” he said with a laugh Wednesday afternoon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.