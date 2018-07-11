Car Drives Through Glass Of NW OKC Business

A vehicle drove through the front glass of a northwest Oklahoma City business.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of NW 50 Street.

One man continued riding his stationary bicycle as multiple people tried to get the car out of the business.

The car managed to back out of the business and appeared to have sustained damage to its front bumper.

Neither the police nor the fire department were called to help.

