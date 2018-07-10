Second Livestock Thief Arrested In Owasso

Michael Demaro was arrested in Pottawatomie County late Thursday night for the crime, but his accomplice Cody Porter is still on the run and may be heading north.

A man accused of stealing dozens of head of livestock over the past week, has been arrested in Owasso, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Cody Porter had been on the run since last week, after he and another man, identified as Michael Demaro, stole 43 animals including goats and sheep from Langston University.

Demaro was arrested in Pottawatomie County on Thursday, July 5.

Porter is now in the process of being extradited to Logan County.