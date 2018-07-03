Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Logan Co. Crash

A woman who died Saturday afternoon in a Logan County crash has been identified.

Dana Gay Woodson, 57, of Mannford, was killed in a crash on State Highway 74 near County Road Waterloo about two miles west of Edmond.

About 2:15 p.m. Saturday, a tractor-trailer stopped on State Highway 74 to turn east onto County Road Waterloo.

A car driven by Woodson was driving westbound on County Road Waterloo when the car failed to stop at a red light.

A dump truck driving northbound on State Highway 74 hit the car and caused it to hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time and Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were treated and released.

All drivers were using seat belts.