Applications Due This Week For State Medical Marijuana Director

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is searching for someone to lead the charge of medical marijuana in the state.

This job was officially opened the day after the primary.

The person hired will help oversee the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). The job duties include everything from advising the commissioner of the OMMA to developing and implementing policies and rules.

The State Department of Health said they have had many people interested. The department said they're hoping for someone with a background in public health or public relations, but also someone who can be a leader for the OMMA.

"What we are really looking for is somebody that has skills as an administrator and a leader who understands state government and all the stakeholders that have an interest in this program," said Tom Bates, Interim Commissioner of Health.

The state is wasting no time when it comes to implementing the medical marijuana program. The state board of health plans to consider rules to govern the OMMA July 10.

The job posting states the application closes Thursday, July 5.

