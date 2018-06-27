Health Officials To Discuss Medical Marijuana Rules At July Meeting

Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug.

The Oklahoma State Board of Health said emergency rules governing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered by the Oklahoma State Board of Health at a meeting July 10.

Application information and requirements will be available by July 26 for all of the defined categories and the agency will begin accepting applications no later than August 25, according to officials. Program information will be made available at omma.ok.gov.

“Please do not visit the state or county health department offices with questions relating to medical marijuana. We are still working with limited staff who deliver clinical and other services across the state,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. “All relevant information and instructions will be provided online.”

The organization said it may take some time to fully implement all of the steps recommended in preparation for this new program, but they will continue to work to meet the letter of the law and to protect the health and safety of all Oklahomans.

