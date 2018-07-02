Police Search For SW OKC Homicide Victim's Pickup

Police have identified the victim in a southwest Oklahoma City homicide and are looking for his vehicle.

Oscar Osorio-Castaneda, 62, was killed Friday in an apartment in the 2600 block of SW 74 Street.

He was found by apartment management about 10:40 a.m. Friday in his apartment and police said he had injuries "consistent with homicide."

Police said Osorio-Castaneda's vehicle is missing and is described as a gold four-door, 2001 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag number ALX-611.

The pickup has a hard bed cover with a spoiler over the tailgate and has after-market wheels and tires.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about his homicide is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.