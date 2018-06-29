1 Found Dead In SW OKC Apartment

One person was found dead Friday morning in a southwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Shortly after 10:40 a.m., police were called to the 2600 block of SW 74 Street.

Apartment management found a man dead inside one of the apartments. Police said the victim had injuries "consistent with homicide."

Police have not identified the victim because they notifying next-of-kin.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.