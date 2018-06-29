Stillwater Youth Train For Ninja Competition

Three students out of Stillwater are competing for the World Finals in ninja warrior competitions.

Wade Lopp, Lilian Jeffrey and Georgia Story have been training on ninja obstacle courses for a year. That has lead them to advance to the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association's World Championship.

Gymnastics is a common thread among the three athletes.

“I was in gymnastics for like six years. And then I had to quit for a lot of reasons,” said 17-year-old Wade Loop.

But there's something else that's given them the mental strength to get this far - their coach, Lauren.

“Lauren like says that I can and knows that I can do most stuff. So, that's why she pushes me,” said 10-year-old Lilian Jeffrey.

Lauren Lewis is the owner of Next Level Gym in Stillwater. Through her gym, she helps people train for ninja obstacle competitions. It just took one weekend of visiting other ninja gyms to decide to start her own.

“I started researching it on the drive home. And I literally bought a huge piece of equipment that showed up two weeks later,” said Lewis.

Fifty kids qualified for World Finals this year, which is a stepping stone to the 'American Ninja Warriors' TV show.

On the television show, up until this year, you had to be 21. This is the first year they actually lowered the age to 19.

Story and Jeffrey have several years of youth competition left, which they're looking forward to. But for Lopp, his sights are already set for the American Ninja Warrior show, once he turns 19.