My 2 Cents: Index Clock Ticking To Set Up System For Medical Mar - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Index Clock Ticking To Set Up System For Medical Marijuana

Posted: Updated:

Now that voters have approved SQ 788, the clock is ticking on getting a medical marijuana system up and running in Oklahoma.

It's likely that the governor will have to call the legislature into another Special Session if legislators are going to approve the framework for medical marijuana use in Oklahoma.

Although Governor Fallin seemed hesitant today when we asked her about a special session, I don't see any choice. 

The initiative calls for a state website to be set up in 30 days to accept applications for medical marijuana. The Health Department is already working on it.

We were glad to have the House Majority Floor Leader, Jon Echols, here at News 9 Tuesday night, because he'll be one of those in charge of making medical marijuana work now that it's passed. 

I asked him if lawmakers will make any significant changes to the initiative approved by Oklahoma voters.

To his credit he says he would oppose any fundamental changes to medical marijuana because the people have spoken.

I agree with him. 

According to SoonerPoll.com the medical marijuana question had support across a broad range of demographic groups.

We don't want the Legislators overriding the will of the people, but that doesn't mean some won't try.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.