Governor's Race Rekindles OKC-Tulsa Rivalry

The governor's race on the Republican side may add to the Oklahoma City - Tulsa rivalry. The governor's race on the Republican side may add to the Oklahoma City - Tulsa rivalry.

Former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett received the most votes Tuesday night. But Tulsa Businessman Kevin Stitt made the runoff election on August 28.

The results show Cornett carried Oklahoma County easily with 45 percent support, but there are still Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb supporters to lure.

Lamb received nearly 20 percent of the votes in Oklahoma County. Stitt got 20 percent.

In Tulsa County, Stitt received 33 percent of the vote, followed by Cornett at 23 percent and Lamb at 21 percent.

Sooner Poll’s Bill Shapard expects both Cornett and Stitt to shore up their bases in their hometowns, and then head out to rural areas.

“As much as 40 percent of all Republican primary voters exist in rural areas of the state,” said Shapard.

Shapard believes that's where the Republican nomination will be won.

Meanwhile, he feels Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Drew Edmondson should try to position himself as the education candidate.

According to his polling, Shapard said that’s where Republicans are the most vulnerable.

