Dewey Co. Election Board Without Power

Due to storm damage, the Dewey County Election Board is without power, phones and Internet.

The Oklahoma primary is set to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and end at 7 p.m.

Voters in Dewey County who have questions or need any help are asked to call the Oklahoma State Election Board at 405-521-2391 until power at the Dewey County Election Board is restored.