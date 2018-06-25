Dewey Co. Election Board Without Power - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Dewey Co. Election Board Without Power

Posted: Updated:
DEWEY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Dewey County Election Board is without power Monday, less than 24 hours before polls are set to open across the state.

Due to storm damage, the Dewey County Election Board is without power, phones and Internet. 

The Oklahoma primary is set to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and end at 7 p.m.

Voters in Dewey County who have questions or need any help are asked to call the Oklahoma State Election Board at 405-521-2391 until power at the Dewey County Election Board is restored.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.