Absentee, Early Voting Deadlines Approaching For Oklahoma Primary Election

Interested in skipping the lines next Tuesday, June 26, at Oklahoma's primary election? There are a couple of deadlines you need to know for casting an absentee ballot or taking advantage of early voting.

Based on the increase in voter registration in the last few months, election board officials think there's a good chance of a big turnout on primary day.

The race for the governor's office, the teacher walkout during the last legislative session and State Question 788 to legalize medical marijuana are some of the reasons people have expressed an increased interest in this month's election.

Absentee Voting

Oklahoma voters must request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. That's to give election board workers enough time to send out your ballot and affidavit - and for you to get your vote mailed in.

Anyone can request an absentee ballot. Whether you're unable to vote in person for a physical reason or just prefer to mail in your vote, you can request an absentee ballot online.

Request an absentee ballot

Absentee voters need to have the affidavit notarized, unless they are physically incapacitated. Physically incapacitated voters need to have their vote witnessed by two people.

If you don't have a notary public at work, you can find them at banks, real estate, insurance or law offices - or just Google it.

But make sure your ballot is received at the election board by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, June 26.

In-Person Early Voting

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22. On Saturday, June 23, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early voting will be at the Oklahoma County Election Board at 4201 N Lincoln Boulevard.

Of course, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, and election board officials are prepared for a big turnout.