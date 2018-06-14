Norman Animal Welfare Holding Discounted Adoption Event

My name is Azula!

The Norman Animal Welfare is holding a discounted adoption all weekend.

Norman Animal Welfare says all adoptions will be discounted to $10 on Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Its goal is to empty the entire shelter.

All available animals have been microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. To view the animals click here.

