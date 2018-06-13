OKC Animal Welfare To Hold Free Adoption Event Due To Overcrowding

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is holding a free pet adoption event this weekend.

OKC Animal Welfare says its overcrowded and its goal is to find homes for at least 200 pets to avoid “euthanizing otherwise healthy and adoptable homeless pets.”

“We need the community’s help to save lives. It’s that simple,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gray. “The summer is a busy time, and we have to clear space for more animals by the end of the weekend.”’

The event will take place from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the adoption center at 2811 SE 29th Street.

All adoptable pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

For more information click here.