Wave Of Heavy Rains Make Way Into OKC Metro

Heavy rains are making their way into the Oklahoma City metro from northern Oklahoma.

After heavy rains brought flooding into the metro on Thursday, residents have been encouraged to stay indoors until the storm passes.

The storms have been producing 40 to 50 mph winds and heavy rains.

Storm moving in..... pic.twitter.com/fUHWJVIdKj — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 12, 2018

Threats in this storm include small hail and possible lightning.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.