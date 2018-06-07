Wave Of Severe Storms Shut Down Roads, Prompts Water Rescues - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wave Of Severe Storms Shut Down Roads, Prompts Water Rescues

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Lake Hefner Parkway was shut down for a period of time Thursday morning after heavy thunderstorms made their way through Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Waves of severe storms Thursday morning shut down several roadways in northwest Oklahoma City.

The heavy rains prompted flash flood warnings and caused several roadways to flood.

Major thoroughfares like Lake Hefner Parkway and Interstate 235 were shut down due to standing water while other roads such as Pennsylvania Avenue became a parking lot for stalled out cars.

Oklahoma City fire officials said they responded to 81 incidents from 10 a.m. to noon. Of those calls, 22 of those were water responses. 

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

