House Fire Sparked By Lightning In Guthrie, Officials Say

Guthrie -

Firefighters in Guthrie responded to an early morning house they believe was sparked by lightning. 

Officials arrived at the scene near North Maple Street and East Warner Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said the residents in the home were pretty shaken up. 

"The homeowners were home and were in bed. It was loud enough to wake them up and it also woke up 4-5 square blocks up," said Chief Eric Harlow, Guthrie Fire Department. 

Firefighters said anytime there is a big weather event, they anticipate alarms going off. "Anytime you get Oklahoma weather come through, especially with how the lightning and the winds were this morning, there's always the possibility of something like this happening," said Harlow. 

The majority of the damage was confined to the attic. Officials said two people who were inside of the home at the time of the fire were uninjured. 

