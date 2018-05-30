Truck Carrying Millions Of Bees Crashes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Truck Carrying Millions Of Bees Crashes

Posted: Updated:
At the zoo, there are plenty of places near the exhibits that will attract both bees and people. At the zoo, there are plenty of places near the exhibits that will attract both bees and people.
PARIS, Texas -

A Tulsa truck carrying about 15 million bees crashed in Paris, Texas likely destroying the hives.

The bees were from Roark Acres, and on their way from a farm in Texas to South Dakota when the truck overturned. A nearby restaurant, Paris Victory Gardens, shared a drone video, showing the effort to recover the bees.

Dozens of emergency workers and beekeepers responded to the scene, with firefighters spraying water onto the bees to keep them calm.

"Here's the latest 'buzz' on the truck tractor semi-trailer roll over. Roads are open and debris has been removed. There are still bees in the area and will remain in the area for some time. Beekeepers have set up a hive and will be moving a queen in to try to attract more back to the hive for removal," said Paris Police Department on Tuesday. "We train for many different hazardous material releases which occur in vehicle crashes, we don't recall one for trucks hauling bees."

Roark Acres says in spite of the help recovering the bees the hives are likely a total loss. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.