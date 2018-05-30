Multiple Injuries Reported After Car Strikes Structure In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a building in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

TAC 1: Responding on a report of a vehicle that has struck a building near NW. 32nd and Classen. No word on injuries. 8:03 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 30, 2018

Officials responded at the scene near Northwest 32nd Street and Classen Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Officials initially reported four people suffered injuries, and requested additional EMSA support.

TAC 1: Firefighters are requesting an additional EMSA unit for the 'vehicle vs. building' incident at NW. 32nd and Classen. Four people are injured. 8:06 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 30, 2018

Officials upgraded the number of injuries to 6 around 8:30. All victims were transported with minor injuries.

A total of four children and two adults were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 30, 2018

According to police, two vehicles collided at the scene. After the crash, one of the drivers accidentally accelerated and crashed into a car port.

