Cousin: Shooting Victims Are Mother-Daughter At Louie's To Celeb - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cousin: Shooting Victims Are Mother-Daughter At Louie's To Celebrate Birthday

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A cousin of the mother and daughter who were shot at a northwest Oklahoma City restaurant talked to News 9 Thursday night.

They were shot at Louie's Bar & Grill while celebrating a birthday, said Michael Turner. Their names have not yet been released. The shooter was shot and killed by an armed civilian in the vicinity of the incident, Oklahoma City police have confirmed.

Related Story: 2 Shot, 1 Dead In Lake Hefner Restaurant Shooting

"I would like to request that your viewers lift them up in prayer and ask for God to help to heal them through this," Turner said.

Turner also had a special thank you.

"I would like to also thank the armed citizen who prevented very very much more loss of life and tragedy in this event," he said.

Turner said he did not know if the shooter knew his victims or whether the attack was random.

See Also: Witnesses React To Shooting At Louie's

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.