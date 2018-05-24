Cousin: Shooting Victims Are Mother-Daughter At Louie's To Celebrate Birthday

A cousin of the mother and daughter who were shot at a northwest Oklahoma City restaurant talked to News 9 Thursday night.

They were shot at Louie's Bar & Grill while celebrating a birthday, said Michael Turner. Their names have not yet been released. The shooter was shot and killed by an armed civilian in the vicinity of the incident, Oklahoma City police have confirmed.

"I would like to request that your viewers lift them up in prayer and ask for God to help to heal them through this," Turner said.

Turner also had a special thank you.

"I would like to also thank the armed citizen who prevented very very much more loss of life and tragedy in this event," he said.

Turner said he did not know if the shooter knew his victims or whether the attack was random.

