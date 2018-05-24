Summer Temps Building Ahead Of Severe Storm Chances Friday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Summer Temps Building Ahead Of Severe Storm Chances Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

Storms and showers are possible in northwest Oklahoma. Heavy rain is possible early Thursday morning with showers and storms expected to weaken by mid to late morning. Oklahoma City will stay mostly dry. 

Thursday will also see a slim chance for a pop up storm with possible spotty chances across the state. Its another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and several low 90s out west.

Thursday evening will see a slight chance of storms with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will see another wave of showers and storms possible. Some will be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats. The system develops late in the afternoon and evening, but still hot and muggy in the upper 80s in Oklahoma City. 

Friday night will see a chance of showers and storms with lows near 70.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with highs at 90. This weekend will be hot and humid, so don't forget to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water when outside.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and dry, with hot temperatures in or at 90.

Next week will see a relatively quiet pattern with the heat wrapping up May. 

