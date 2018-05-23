OCC Issues Directive After Earthquake Swarm In Logan Co.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive after a swarm of earthquakes in Logan County.

After several quakes of 4.0 magnitude or higher in the Crescent-area, OCC issued a directive for specified oil and gas wasterwater disposal wells to cease operations and for further reductions in other disposal well volumes.

Under the directive, three operating disposal wells will cease operations. One other disposal well will not be allowed to resume operation. The four wells are within zero to three miles from the earthquakes' general location.

For Arbuckle disposal wells operating within three to 10 miles of the location, average daily volumes above 500 barrels per day will be reduced 20 percent. This is in addition to past directives that reduced volumes.

Based on the last 30 day average, this action is calculated to result in an overall further reduction in Arbuckle disposal of 2,848 barrels per day, OCC said in a news release.

This directive applies to 25 disposal wells in total. Twenty of these wells were operated within the last 30 days.

Researchers are in broad agreement that disposal into the Arbuckle formation in Oklahoma poses the largest potential risk for induced seismicity.