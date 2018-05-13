Female Passenger Trapped After Pickup, Semi Collide

A woman was trapped in a pickup for over an hour after it collided with a semi on Highway 412.

The wreck happened Sunday morning around 8:40 a.m. The pickup became stuck under the trailer and the female passenger was unable to get out.

Firefighters worked to free the woman, eventually cutting her out of the truck around 10:20 a.m.

Rescuers had to jack up the trailer in order to begin working to free the woman.

She is conscious and will be flown to a Tulsa hospital.

No confirmation yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.