5 OKC Schools Ranked Among Best High Schools In US

Five Oklahoma City schools have been ranked among the best high schools in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Harding Charter Preparatory School, Dove Science Academy and Classen School of Advanced Studies received the U.S. News Gold Badge Award. Harding Fine Arts Academy and Southeast High School received the Silver Badge Award, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced.

"We are proud to have five OKCPS schools among the nation's top high schools. This is evidence that confirms what I know as an OKCPS parent-that OKCPS provides great school options for our families," said OKCPS Acting Superintendent Rebecca Kaye.

The ranking includes school-specific data on enrollment, student ethnicity, location, school type and results of state assessments and advanced placement tests.

The U.S. News & World Report gathers information from more than 20,500 public high school in the United States.

