Family Of El Reno Nurse Allegedly Killed By Drunk Driver Speaks - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Family Of El Reno Nurse Allegedly Killed By Drunk Driver Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

The family of an El Reno woman who spent more than four decades in nursing said they will eventually forgive an Edmond man that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has accused of DUI and manslaughter.

Donna Rush was driving west on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Council Road, last Tuesday night, when OHP said a Porsche hit Rush’s vehicle, causing it to run off the road and crash. 

Court documents say 34-year-old Arthur Straehla was driving the Porsche and was allegedly intoxicated, driving at a reported speed of 140 miles per hour.

“My mom taught us to love people and to forgive them,” said Effie Babcock, who is one of Rush’s five children. “You know it’s going to take a while, but I will forgive this gentleman, I have to pray for him, she would want us all to pray for him,” she said. 

Donna Rush spent the past two decades working as a nurse at Indian Health Services in El Reno. She left behind 22 grandchildren and two foster grandchildren.

Well over 600 people attended her funeral that was held this past Saturday at the Concho Community Center.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.