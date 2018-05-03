Oklahoma Approves Adoption Bill Targeting LGBT

The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to place children in homes with same-sex couples.

The House voted 56-21 on Thursday for the bill over the boisterous objections of Democrats, who tried several parliamentary maneuvers to derail it. At one point, the presiding officer in the House threatened to have a member forcibly removed.

The bill would protect child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards. It now heads to Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who hasn't indicated if she would sign it.

The vote in Oklahoma comes as Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to break a political stalemate over a similar measure.