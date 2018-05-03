Oklahoma Approves Adoption Bill Targeting LGBT - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Approves Adoption Bill Targeting LGBT

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to place children in homes with same-sex couples.

The House voted 56-21 on Thursday for the bill over the boisterous objections of Democrats, who tried several parliamentary maneuvers to derail it. At one point, the presiding officer in the House threatened to have a member forcibly removed.

The bill would protect child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards. It now heads to Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who hasn't indicated if she would sign it.

The vote in Oklahoma comes as Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to break a political stalemate over a similar measure.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.