Teachers Return To Capitol After OEA Ends Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Teachers Return To Capitol After OEA Ends Walkout

Posted: Updated:
Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy. Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

You could call this day ten of the teacher walkout. Even though the state’s largest teachers’ union, the Oklahoma Education Association, ended the walk out Thursday, hundreds of teachers returned to the Capitol Friday. They say they’re not leaving. 

Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.

“We teachers started this movement. OK? And we will be the ones to end it,” Organizer Alberto Morejon shouted to hundreds of cheering teachers and their supporters.

They returned to the Capitol, one day after OEA President Alicia Priest announced an end to the walkout and refused to answer reporters’ questions about her claims of a victory, even though no money was added to next years’ budget.

Read Related Story: OEA Announces End To Teacher Walkout, Calls For Voter Movement

“I was heartbroken because the fight is not over. I feel like personally we haven’t even progressed since we started,” said Mid-Del teacher Sonja Fox.

Blanchard teacher Karen Boyd agreed, “It is over by OEA standards. But no. Our teachers are going to continue to fight.”

Teachers said they plan to organize this weekend to determine exactly what their demands are.

“What do we feel like the finish line is? I think most people would agree that pushing anymore of a teacher raise and support staff raise is probably not a good idea,” said Morejon. “We need to come up with a magic number. What would be the magic number to end this walkout?”

Lawmakers had expressed frustration that the OEA had changed their demands several times during the walkout.

Some teachers plan to return to the capitol Monday. Others will send delegates to talk with lawmakers about increasing funding.

“We need to get parents and students here on Monday, so we can pair them up with every single one of you guys so that when we go in that office they can see the way we’re being treated, the way we’re talked to and the way they’re refusing to address our problems,” said Morejon. “Our legislators are not here right now, because they wanted to come back on Monday, but yet we showed up because we care so much about our kids we’re not going to stop until somethings done.”

News 9 did reach out to the Oklahoma Education Association. They’re refusing to comment.

Click here for complete coverage on the "School Shutdown".

  • PoliticsCovering the CapitolMore>>

  • Teachers Return To Capitol After OEA Ends Walkout

    Teachers Return To Capitol After OEA Ends Walkout

    Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.
    Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.Teachers News 9 spoke with said the OEA is dis-organized labor, so they’re coming up with their own demands and their own strategy.

    You could call this day ten of the teacher walkout. Even though the state’s largest teachers’ union, the Oklahoma Education Association, ended the walk out Thursday, hundreds of teachers returned to the Capitol Friday. 

    More >>

    You could call this day ten of the teacher walkout. Even though the state’s largest teachers’ union, the Oklahoma Education Association, ended the walk out Thursday, hundreds of teachers returned to the Capitol Friday. 

    More >>

  • OEA Demands $50M To End Teacher Walkout

    OEA Demands $50M To End Teacher Walkout

    The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.

    The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is now putting a dollar figure on their demands.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.