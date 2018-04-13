Evacuations Underway In NW OK During 'Historic Fire Danger' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Evacuations Underway In NW OK During 'Historic Fire Danger'

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Multiple evacuations are underway Friday morning as wildfires raged across the northwestern and western parts of Oklahoma. 

Many of the fires began Thursday afternoon and firefighters have been tirelessly working to contain the fires throughout the overnight hours into Friday morning.

A large fire in Vici has prompted an evacuation of a nursing home. The 15 residents were moved to Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck, Oklahoma, the state health department reported.

A medical team was staging near the town of Camargo to help with firefighter rehab. 

The American Red Cross has set up shelters in northwest Oklahoma. They said they would be available to help Oklahomans who have lost their homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at two locations; at the Woodward office, 1209 9th Street or at the Dewey County Sheriff's Office which is at Ruble Avenue in Taloga. They ask affected residents to bring an ID if possible.

State officials held a news conference Friday morning and asked Oklahomans to do everything their power to avoid causing a fire on Friday, calling Friday a "historic fire threat."

Weather conditions are ripe for out-of-control wildfires, officials stressed during the news conference. 

