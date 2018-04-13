'Historic Fire Danger' Declared For Most Of OK As Winds Continue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

'Historic Fire Danger' Declared For Most Of OK As Winds Continue To Be High

Posted: Updated:

The Oklahoma Forestry Service has declared a "Historic Fire Danger" spanning across much of the state.

High temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity are all reasons the forestry service is warning the public to avoid any kind of outdoor burning or grilling.

The governor has issued a burn ban for at least 16 counties as of Thursday evening. 

Additionally, drivers are encouraged to ensure nothing like chains that may cause a spark are dragging from your vehicle.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the Dewey wildfire was 0 percent contained and had burned more than 20,000 acres.

The Woodward County Emergency Management reported four fires have combined and burned 115,000 acres.

Several structures are also reported threatened there and one hunter has been reported missing.

An evacuation center has been opened up at the Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas Ave., in Woodward.

Closer to the metro, we are getting reports of fire threatening the Noble area.

As we head into Friday, the fire threat is expected to increase as the dry line pushes east closer to the metro area.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.