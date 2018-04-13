'Historic Fire Danger' Declared For Most Of OK As Winds Continue To Be High

The Oklahoma Forestry Service has declared a "Historic Fire Danger" spanning across much of the state.

High temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity are all reasons the forestry service is warning the public to avoid any kind of outdoor burning or grilling.

The governor has issued a burn ban for at least 16 counties as of Thursday evening.

Additionally, drivers are encouraged to ensure nothing like chains that may cause a spark are dragging from your vehicle.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the Dewey wildfire was 0 percent contained and had burned more than 20,000 acres.

The Woodward County Emergency Management reported four fires have combined and burned 115,000 acres.

Several structures are also reported threatened there and one hunter has been reported missing.

An evacuation center has been opened up at the Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas Ave., in Woodward.

Closer to the metro, we are getting reports of fire threatening the Noble area.

As we head into Friday, the fire threat is expected to increase as the dry line pushes east closer to the metro area.