Crews Searching For Missing Hunter As Wildfire Rages In Dewey Co.

Crews are searching for a missing hunter after a large wildfire sparked in Dewey County.

The Dewey County Sheriff’s Office has requested a helicopter from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to aid in the search.

The wildfire began late Thursday afternoon, just east of Leedy, Oklahoma. Firefighters continue to battle the large blaze that has burned hundreds of acres.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information when it becomes available.