Oklahoma Districts Balance School Calendar Following Walkout

School districts across the state are now crunching the numbers on the school calendar.

According to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, superintendents are trying to balance a line between advocating for schools and delivering an education to students.

The school walkout lasted nine days and now districts are trying to make up the days.

“They are looking at family vacations, Summer school and other items that were already scheduled,” said OSSBA Executive Dir. Shawn Hime.

Hime said he’s been encouraging all superintendents to get talk with teachers and explain funding changes due to the walkout and their plan to go back to class.

