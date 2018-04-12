OKC Thunder To Face Utah Jazz In First Round Of Playoffs

© Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers (6), forward Dillon Brooks (24) and guard Ben McLemore (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday,

The Oklahoma City Thunder will go head-to-head against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Playoffs.

The Thunder will have home-court advantage after it was seeded fourth in the conference.

The first two games are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the Chesapeake Arena.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available on the Thunder website.

