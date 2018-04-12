OKC Thunder To Face Utah Jazz In First Round Of Playoffs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Thunder To Face Utah Jazz In First Round Of Playoffs





The Oklahoma City Thunder will go head-to-head against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Playoffs.  

The Thunder will have home-court advantage after it was seeded fourth in the conference. 

The first two games are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the Chesapeake Arena.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available on the Thunder website.

