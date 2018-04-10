Thunder Looks Primed For Playoffs

After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff spot with a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.More >>
A familiar face in Oklahoma athletics is proving to be a fan favorite with educators at the Capitol on Tuesday.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: - Masters final rounds - Thunder vs. Houston recap - Paul George Thoughts - TU Football - OU - TCU - BK LacrosseMore >>
