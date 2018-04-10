OKC Mayor David Holt Takes Office - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Mayor David Holt Takes Office

For the first time in 14 years, Oklahoma City officially has a new mayor.

David Holt was sworn into office before Tuesday's city council meeting.

Holt served under Mayor Mick Cornett, before becoming a member of the Oklahoma Senate.

Inside his conference room, the new mayor has hung pictures of children who represent the diversity of Oklahoma City.

“Those pictures of those kids are demographically represented of the kids of OKC, who are 60 percent minority,” said Mayor Holt.

The city’s 36th mayor said it’s important for him to promote inclusion while leading the city.

“Every day I’ll be making sure everybody in our city feels they’re a part of our community. To me, that means making sure the diversity of our city is incorporated into our decision making,” said Mayor Holt.

Mayor Holt will be instrumental in what a possible MAPS4 plan will look like to voters. But he said right now, he’s not ready to list any possible MAPS4 project ideas.

