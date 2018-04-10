David Holt Sworn In As OKC Mayor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

David Holt Sworn In As OKC Mayor

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
David Holt being sworn in as mayor of Oklahoma City on April 10 during a City Council meeting. David Holt being sworn in as mayor of Oklahoma City on April 10 during a City Council meeting.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City attorney David Holt was sworn in as the 36th mayor of Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Holt, 39, is the first new mayor in 14 years. He is an Oklahoma City native, a member of the Osage Nation and was a state senator from District 30. 

Holt was elected to office on Feb. 13 after he beat Taylor Neighbors and Randall Smith. 

"I think we've a remarkable unity over the last 25 years, but I think there are many things that could divide us: certainly national, political forces threaten to do that everyday. I wanted to double down on unity. I wanted to double down on the idea that we can set aside our differences and find a common purposes," Holt said during his swearing in ceremony. "That will be my theme moving forward every day of the next four years, that we can move together as one OKC and that our brightest days still lie ahead if we do so."

According to his website, Holt ran on the campaign promises to: 

  • Maintain improvements in streets, transit & infrastructure
  • Continue to invest in police and fire protection
  • Promote an environment for job growth
  • Sustain our commitment to improving quality of life through MAPS & other initiatives
  • Work together to support public education in OKC
  • Incorporate the diversity of our city in decision-making

Holt also talked about a change he made in the mayor's conference room. Originally, the conference room was filled with pictures of the former mayors of Oklahoma City. Now, the conference room houses pictures of children from Oklahoma City who are demographically representative of children in Oklahoma City.

"We decided we wanted something a little more forward-looking," Holt said. "That is a different look than many of us are used to because we live in our own little bubbles but that's who we are doing this for. I wanted those kids to look down on us as we sat in that conference room and we made decisions we are going to make in the coming year."

Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett announced he would be running for Oklahoma governor and would not be running for reelection. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.