State Superintendent Extends Testing Period

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has announced on Monday an extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule.

Testing was scheduled to begin on April 2 but has been delayed by a statewide teacher walkout. Because several school districts in the state have announced additional closures for a second week, Hofmeister extended the testing period.

The federally mandated assessments have been adjusted one week from the original deadline.

Below is the revised schedule:

