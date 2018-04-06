I-235 To Be Shutdown This Weekend For Construction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I-235 To Be Shutdown This Weekend For Construction

OKLAHOMA CITY -

There will be another closure this weekend along Interstate 235 as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation removes the old BNSF railroad bridge over the interstate.

Northbound and southbound I-235 will be closed between N 36th and Interstate 44.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can also expect the following ramps to be closed; eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235, westbound I-44 to southbound I-235, and the northbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 36th Street.

ODOT says the I-235 re-vamp is an $88 million project and it will widen the interstate to six lanes, plus auxiliary lanes.

It will also significantly improve draining for this area, because the area experiences flooding quite often.

ODOT wants to warn that lanes will be significantly shifted when the interstate re-opens so use extreme caution in the work zone.

This weekend's closure is expected to be the final, full weekend closure of the nearly three-year project.

