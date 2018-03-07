I-235 Closure Delayed For Railroad Work

Interstate 235 was set to close for the fourth and final time this weekend, but that has now postponed.

Throughout this project, ODOT has been on the mark and has finished much of its work ahead of schedule. But this time, they're having to wait on BNSF to complete the railroad work before Allen Contracting can move forward.

About 80,000 to 90,000 cars drive this stretch everyday. Because of that, ODOT's Terri Angier said closures and lanes narrowing are not take lightly.

Angier said the steep penalties are in place for good reason. Ensuring the lanes stay open during peak traffic hours during the week days especially during rush hour.

Northbound lanes could still narrow Saturday morning as last weekend's work is completed. However, they will widen in time for Thunder game traffic. All of this is weather permitting.