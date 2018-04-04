News 9 Poll Shows Runoff Likely In Republican Race For Governor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Poll Shows Runoff Likely In Republican Race For Governor

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters who they would elect as governor, were the election held today.

Six republicans and three democrats have announced their plans to run for the state’s highest office. Gov. Mary Fallin is currently serving in her final year in the post. She has reached her term limit.

The poll results showed Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb are tied with about 20 percent of respondents saying they would pick one of them as governor. While the lead is close, another 35 percent say they remain undecided.

On the democratic side, former state attorney general Drew Edmondson holds a strong lead among those polled. 34 percent say they would vote for Edmondson. Former state Sen. Connie Johnson sits in second place with 12 percent. Nearly half of democrats polled say they are still undecided.

The margin of error is +/- 4.15 percent.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.