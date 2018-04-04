News 9 Poll Shows Runoff Likely In Republican Race For Governor

An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters who they would elect as governor, were the election held today.

Six republicans and three democrats have announced their plans to run for the state’s highest office. Gov. Mary Fallin is currently serving in her final year in the post. She has reached her term limit.

The poll results showed Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb are tied with about 20 percent of respondents saying they would pick one of them as governor. While the lead is close, another 35 percent say they remain undecided.

On the democratic side, former state attorney general Drew Edmondson holds a strong lead among those polled. 34 percent say they would vote for Edmondson. Former state Sen. Connie Johnson sits in second place with 12 percent. Nearly half of democrats polled say they are still undecided.

The margin of error is +/- 4.15 percent.