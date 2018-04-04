[UNFILTERED] Student Protestors Invoke Hunger Games Symbol At St - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Student Protestors Invoke Hunger Games Symbol At State Capitol

Sam Brown, a University of Oklahoma student, filmed video of student protestors holding three fingers in the air, a sign of solidarity from the movie, "The Hunger Games." [UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and students at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.

