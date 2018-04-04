Rep. McDugle Under Fire After Facebook Lives

While many educators are criticizing what they call inaction at the Capitol, one lawmaker's comments are making waves on social media.

On Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McDugle posted two videos on Facebook, he later deleted.

That had many people at the Capitol upset.

Both videos were about his frustrations related to how teachers were acting and he didn't hold back.

After touting that he voted for every teacher funding measure in the state House, he said he won't vote for another stinking measure.

He finished his message to viewers by saying they can be pissed at him if they want to.

McDugle soon deleted that video but not before it was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

In a second video, that was also deleted, went on about how he wasn't happy about what was going on.

OHP later confirmed there were no death threats or violence at the Capitol.